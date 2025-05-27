Houston weather: Storms likely again Wednesday

The Brief Storms will move out on Tuesday morning, with some afternoon sun. There could be some isolated storms late Tuesday, but there will be more storms on Wednesday and Thursday. The weekend will be hotter and drier.



Following damaging overnight storms, we'll transition to a mostly sunny sky with highs close to 90.

As we hit those warm afternoon temps, it may ignite a few evening storms, so watch out after about 5 p.m.

More scattered storms are likely both tomorrow and Thursday and a few could be on the strong side.

Gradual warming trend

There may be a few scattered storms on Friday, but likely fewer of them as highs get close to 90 again. Low 90s are on the way for the weekend with only isolated showers in the forecast.