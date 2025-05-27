Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Storms likely again Wednesday

Published  May 27, 2025 8:02am CDT
Houston weather forecast for May 27, 2025

Tuesday brings early morning thunderstorms and then a warm afternoon with highs near 90. The unsettled pattern continues into Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday looks muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms again. Friday and Saturday bring isolated showers and thunderstorms, with highs back to around 90.

    • Storms will move out on Tuesday morning, with some afternoon sun.
    • There could be some isolated storms late Tuesday, but there will be more storms on Wednesday and Thursday.
    • The weekend will be hotter and drier.

HOUSTON - Following damaging overnight storms, we'll transition to a mostly sunny sky with highs close to 90. 

As we hit those warm afternoon temps, it may ignite a few evening storms, so watch out after about 5 p.m. 

More scattered storms are likely both tomorrow and Thursday and a few could be on the strong side.

Gradual warming trend

There may be a few scattered storms on Friday, but likely fewer of them as highs get close to 90 again. Low 90s are on the way for the weekend with only isolated showers in the forecast.

