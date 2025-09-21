Houston weather: Storm chances increase

The Brief High temperatures in the low to mid-90s are expected, with chances for rain and thunderstorms increasing throughout the week. Widespread showers and storms are most likely by mid-week as a new front approaches. Tropical Storm Gabrielle is expected to strengthen into a hurricane, but it is not a threat to the U.S. and will have minimal impacts on Bermuda.



The last official weekend of summer will be hot and humid (for mid-September) with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Temperatures this week

Temperatures may be limited as rain looks like it will be more widespread. Increasing cloud coverage should keep us around the upper 80s with some areas reaching those 90 degree temperatures. Allergy levels should remain high, especially ragweed and mold.

Rain chances this week

We saw isolated coastal showers yesterday, but chances increase significantly today. Today and into the next week brings higher potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms as a more active jet stream interacts with increasing Gulf moisture. Rain Chances are the highest by mid-week.

Tropical weather update

Gabrielle remains a Tropical Storm but getting better organized and should strengthen into a hurricane today. Gabrielle is not a risk to the United States and poses minimal impacts to Bermuda.

This Hurricane Season has been below average with only one hurricane and one major hurricane. Besides Gabrielle, we are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. Right now, The National Hurricane Center gives this a 30% chance of development over the next 7 days.