The Houston-area is under a flood advisory through Wednesday and as the heavy rain continues its downpour, some school districts are canceling extracurricular activities.

So far, as of 2 p.m., the following school districts have made announcements regarding after-school, extracurricular activities:

Aldine ISD

Due to inclement weather, all extracurricular activities in Aldine ISD are canceled today, Tuesday, May 9. Campus-hosted events such as celebrations, concerts, banquets, etc. may continue at the discretion of the principal or may be rescheduled. For questions or concerns regarding these activities, please reach out to the coach or sponsor for more details.

Aldine ISD will continue to monitor weather conditions for any possible impacts it may have on our community and will communicate updates via the district website, social media, text, phone and local news.

Galena Park ISD

Out of an abundance of caution, Galena Park ISD is canceling all after-school activities, events, meetings, and Night School today, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, due to our area's forecasted deteriorating weather conditions.

This list will continue to be updated as more school districts release announcements.