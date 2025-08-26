Houston weather: Scattered showers, storms return

The Brief Scattered Showers and Storms Are Back A Few Could be Heavy Through The Week No Short-term Concerns from the Tropics



The chance of scattered showers and storms is returning for the Houston area.

SCATTERED AFTERNOON STORMS

A ridge of high pressure has weakened and moved into West Texas, so our chances for a daily round of afternoon rain is back in the forecast. Watch for pop-up showers and storms today and tomorrow, then possibly less on Thursday followed by the chance for heavier rain late Friday into the weekend.

MUCH OF THE COUNTRY COOLER, NOT HERE

Temperatures are cooling off in parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes, but our only hope for "cooler" air could arrive briefly this weekend or early next week...nothing to get too excited about, but the temperature could drop about three to five degrees for a day or so. In the meantime, expect near average temperatures locally with lows in the mid 70s and highs in the mid 90s.

TROPICS REMAIN QUIET FOR NOW

Tropical Storm Fernand is not going down in the history books as anything remarkable. It should fizzle later today and tomorrow as it heads into the colder water and harsh jet stream current in the north Atlantic. Elsewhere, there are a few weak tropical waves including one in the Caribbean that are unlikely to organize over the next few days.