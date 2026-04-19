Houston weather: Rain tapers off as cool front brings chill

The Brief Heavy rain and flooding across Southeast Texas are tapering off this morning as the storm system moves out of the region. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until noon for coastal areas, bringing dangerous marine conditions and gusts up to 40 mph. Cooler, autumnal weather will linger through Tuesday, with high temperatures only reaching the low 70s and lower humidity levels.



Heavy rain and localized flooding began to taper off across Southeast Texas early Sunday morning, giving way to a breezy, cooler pattern that is expected to linger through the start of the work week.

The region saw widespread rainfall on Saturday, with some areas recording totals of 2 to 3 inches in a short duration. The downpours triggered reports of street flooding, though the bulk of the moisture will clear the area by 7 a.m. Sunday.

Wind advisory

While the rain is exiting, hazardous conditions remain along the Gulf Coast. A Wind Advisory is in effect for coastal communities until noon, with northeast winds sustained at 20 to 30 mph and gusts reaching up to 40 mph. Marine conditions are expected to be dangerous, with seas of 5 to 8 feet, rough bay waters, and a high risk of rip currents.

For those inland, Sunday afternoon will bring gradual clearing and breezy conditions. After a week of humidity, a cold front has ushered in a more autumnal feel. High temperatures are forecast to reach only the low 70s.

The cooler, cloudy trend is expected to stick around. Behind the front, humidity levels have dropped significantly, but an unsettled weather pattern will keep skies mostly cloudy and temperatures below seasonal norms through Tuesday.

Expect a gradual warming trend to begin later next week.