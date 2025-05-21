Houston weather: Rain chances increase through Memorial Day weekend
HOUSTON - An overnight front delivered a noticeable drop in humidity for Wednesday that will last for much of the day, except for those south of Houston and closer to the coastline.
Isolated Storms Possible
The front has stalled near the coast, so isolated storms are possible heading into the afternoon. It will also be very warm with highs in the low 90s, but with less humidity, it should feel more tolerable.
A southern breeze will return tonight, so watch for patchy fog or drizzle followed by more highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values near 100.
Isolated showers are possible through the weekend.
The overall weather pattern looks unsettled beginning on Memorial Day through much of next week, so stay weather-aware as storms look likely either Monday or Tuesday.
