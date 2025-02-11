The Brief Rain and storms are causing flight delays in Houston on Tuesday. Here's how travelers can check their flight status before heading to the airport.



Storms are causing flight delays in Houston on Tuesday.

Scattered storms are expected through the afternoon, and some of the downpours could be heavy.

Officials with George Bush International Airport are encouraging travelers to check their flight status before heading out.

How to check flight status at Bush, Hobby airports

Dig deeper:

Here's how travelers can check their flight status:

Houston weather today

Today is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day. While we are not expecting a widespread outbreak of severe storms or flooding, isolated spots, especially along and north of I-10 could receive 3-4" of rain, so street flooding is possible from midday today through early Wednesday. 1-2" of rain should be common with a few streaks of 3-4".

Chilly air on the way

Timeline:

A cold front will move through Wednesday afternoon that will sweep the rain and fog away and bring a few chillier days. It won't be frigid and freezing temps aren't likely, but for Thursday and Valentine's Day Friday, expect lows in the 40s with chilly winds. Highs could be stuck in the 50s on Thursday and 60s on Friday. A few isolated showers are possible as well.