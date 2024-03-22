Thousands of people across the Houston area are without power after storms moved across the area overnight.

Power has already been restored to tens of thousands of customers, but tens of thousands more are experiencing outages.

As of 8:40 a.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 25,898 customers affected by outages.

As of 8:40 a.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 1,335 customers affected by outages.

A tree falls across the roadway in the 800 block of Bunker Hill Road.

