Houston weather: Muggy, humid day ahead for Friday; wet Easter Sunday possible

The Brief Strong Southerly Breeze Bringing More Muggy Air A Few Showers Possible Good Friday & Saturday Scattered Showers Likely for Easter A Few Strong Storms Possible



GETTING MUCH WARMER, MORE HUMID

A south breeze has kicked in and will get stronger for Good Friday - wind gusts could exceed 30 mph on Friday along with very warm air and high humidity. Rain will remain sparse Thursday and Friday with only a few showers possible. Severe storms will be possible in West and North Texas.

EASTER RAINY AT TIMES

A strong dip in the jet stream will bring a risk of severe storms for areas to our west on Saturday and that system will weaken a bit as it moves through here, but we still expect scattered showers at a minimum and probably a few hefty storms. Best chance for a few severe storms on Sunday with hail and damaging winds will be just Northeast of Houston around Livingston, Huntsville and Trinity. Otherwise, in between rain, we'll stay muggy with highs in the mid 80s.

WARM, HUMID AND UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

After a brief break from storms on Monday and Tuesday, a round of storms could return on Wednesday. Timing could change a bit, so stay tuned.