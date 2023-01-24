As severe weather continues to move through the Houston-area, CenterPoint Energy the severe power outages are being restored slowly but surely.

This comes after a low-pressure system and cold front continue to move through the area with storms going from strong to severe and the intensity moving closer to the coast.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, more than 31,000 CenterPoint Energy customers were experiencing power outages. According to their map, the majority of power outages appeared to be in the Fort Bend County area, and parts of Harris County.

In fact, the majority of outages initially appeared to be reported in the west Houston area heading towards Fort Bend County.

To see the outages in your area and report one to CenterPoint Energy

