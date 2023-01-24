Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County
14
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 1:04 PM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Waller County, Wharton County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 10:51 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Calhoun County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 10:49 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Waller County, Wharton County
Beach Hazard Statement
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:34 PM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:56 PM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:26 PM CST until TUE 2:30 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:15 PM CST until TUE 3:15 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:11 PM CST until TUE 2:15 PM CST, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Waller County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:53 PM CST until TUE 2:45 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Jackson County, Waller County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 2:30 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County

Houston weather: More than 30K power outages in Greater Houston area

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - As severe weather continues to move through the Houston-area, CenterPoint Energy the severe power outages are being restored slowly but surely. 

MORE: Strong storms to rumble across southeast Texas on Tuesday

This comes after a low-pressure system and cold front continue to move through the area with storms going from strong to severe and the intensity moving closer to the coast. 

Houston weather: Harris County meteorologist discusses severe weather preparation

Meteorologist Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control District discusses the severe weather expected Tuesday and how the county is preparing.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, more than 31,000 CenterPoint Energy customers were experiencing power outages. According to their map, the majority of power outages appeared to be in the Fort Bend County area, and parts of Harris County. 

In fact, the majority of outages initially appeared to be reported in the west Houston area heading towards Fort Bend County. 

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WEATHER COVERAGE

To see the outages in your area and report one to CenterPoint Energy, click here. 

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring developments. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on air, and on social media.

You can also stay up-to-date 24 hours a day by downloading the free FOX 26 weather app. You'll receive weather alerts for your location, along with video weather updates.