Houston weather: Partly cloudy Monday, rain chances this week
HOUSTON - It's a quiet start to the week on Monday with the slight chances of some rain this week.
Looking good today
After another brisk morning, we’re gilling to be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s today with dry air still in place. Ragweed pollen is running high, so allergy sufferers take note.
Rain chances return
We'll stay mostly cloudy and comfortable, with highs in the low 80s Tuesday through Thursday. A few showers return Tuesday, and a few isolated showers are also possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Watching Halloween weekend
Rain chances keep climbing through Friday into Halloween Saturday. It is too early to nail down trick-or-treat timing. A plume of moisture will bring at least scattered showers and storms Friday and into early Halloween Saturday.
The Source: Information provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.