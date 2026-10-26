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Houston weather: Partly cloudy Monday, rain chances this week

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published October 26, 2026 6:52 AM CDT
Published October 26, 2026 6:52 AM CDT
Houston weather: Quiet Monday with partly cloudy skies
Houston weather: Quiet Monday with partly cloudy skies

Houston weather: Quiet Monday with partly cloudy skies

It's a quiet start to the week on Monday with a cool morning and warm afternoon. There is no chance of rain today but those with allergies should beware of an increase in ragweed pollen.

The Brief

    • Quiet Start To The Week
    • Showers Gradually Return
    • Watching For Halloween Rain

HOUSTON - It's a quiet start to the week on Monday with the slight chances of some rain this week.

Looking good today

After another brisk morning, we’re gilling to be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s today with dry air still in place. Ragweed pollen is running high, so allergy sufferers take note.

Rain chances return

We'll stay mostly cloudy and comfortable, with highs in the low 80s Tuesday through Thursday. A few showers return Tuesday, and a few isolated showers are also possible Wednesday and Thursday. 

Watching Halloween weekend

Rain chances keep climbing through Friday into Halloween Saturday. It is too early to nail down trick-or-treat timing. A plume of moisture will bring at least scattered showers and storms Friday and into early Halloween Saturday.

The Source: Information provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.

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