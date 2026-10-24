1 killed, another injured in shooting at Houston house party

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The Brief Police said one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a home on Baer Street they said had been rented for a party and found a man shot in his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An area hospital reported a second man that had been shot in his arm and leg at the same party. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.



One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Houston property that was being rented for a party, police said.

What we know:

Houston police responded to the 3100 block of Baer Street around 1 a.m. Saturday for a reported assault in progress. Deputy constables from Precinct 6 had already arrived on scene and detained several people who may have information about the incident.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, police said an area hospital reported another man with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. That person's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No suspects are in custody.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.