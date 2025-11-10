Houston weather: Chilly & windy Monday, wildfire danger continues

The Brief Chilly Air in Place Through Tuesday Morning A Nice Warm-up Arrives Wednesday Wildfire Danger Remains Elevated



Expect a very cold Monday morning, but things warm up just slightly as highs reach the low 60s.

Chilly Monday followed by cold Tuesday morning

A surge of colder air is in place this morning, and we'll stay chilly through the day despite lots of sunshine. Clear skies and dry air overnight will allow lows to fall into the 30s for most locations and close to freezing mainly in rural areas north of Houston.

Quick warm-up, then weekend rain

Temperatures rise quickly after Tuesday, with afternoons trending milder and evenings still cool, but not cold. Sunshine dominates through Friday, and by late week we’ll be back to higher humidity and highs in the low 80s. A disturbance this weekend will likely spark showers and possible storms. We'll have a better look at timing as we get closer.

Wildfire danger continues

Very low humidity today will keep fire weather concerns in place. Vegetation remains vulnerable, and dry north breezes can help any spark spread more quickly than usual. Outdoor burning should be avoided, and stay mindful of ongoing burn restrictions.