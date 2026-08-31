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Houston weather: Tropical storm or depression could form in the Gulf

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Weather
Published August 31, 2026 6:40 AM CDT
Published August 31, 2026 6:40 AM CDT
Houston weather: Dry Monday, watching Invest97L in the Gulf
Houston weather: Dry Monday, watching Invest97L in the Gulf

Houston weather: Dry Monday, watching Invest97L in the Gulf

We're keeping an eye on Invest97L in the Gulf as it has the chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm the closer it moves to the coast. Monday weather will be hot and dry in comparison to the increased rain chances Tuesday.

The Brief

    • Watching a tropical low in the Gulf
    • Heavy rain is likely Tuesday
    • Rain is the main concern, with some wind possible

HOUSTON - Though Monday will be hot and dry, we're expecting heavy rain on Tuesday as a tropical disturbance moves into the Gulf.

There is a chance tropical storm watches or warnings could be issued for the area later Monday.

Gulf low takes aim

A developing tropical low is moving west-northwest across the Gulf. It could become a short-lived tropical depression or storm before nearing the Upper Texas Coast on Tuesday.

Wet Tuesday ahead

The system is expected to make landfall near Galveston Tuesday, bringing widespread showers and storms.

Heavy downpours could lead to street flooding, especially near and east of Houston.

Rain is the main risk

Heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be the biggest concern. Some gusty winds are possible near the coast and east of the center, but widespread damaging wind impacts are not expected.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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