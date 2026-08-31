Houston weather: Tropical storm or depression could form in the Gulf
HOUSTON - Though Monday will be hot and dry, we're expecting heavy rain on Tuesday as a tropical disturbance moves into the Gulf.
There is a chance tropical storm watches or warnings could be issued for the area later Monday.
Gulf low takes aim
A developing tropical low is moving west-northwest across the Gulf. It could become a short-lived tropical depression or storm before nearing the Upper Texas Coast on Tuesday.
Wet Tuesday ahead
The system is expected to make landfall near Galveston Tuesday, bringing widespread showers and storms.
Heavy downpours could lead to street flooding, especially near and east of Houston.
Rain is the main risk
Heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be the biggest concern. Some gusty winds are possible near the coast and east of the center, but widespread damaging wind impacts are not expected.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority