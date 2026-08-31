Houston weather: Tropical storm or depression could form in the Gulf

The Brief Watching a tropical low in the Gulf Heavy rain is likely Tuesday Rain is the main concern, with some wind possible



Though Monday will be hot and dry, we're expecting heavy rain on Tuesday as a tropical disturbance moves into the Gulf.

There is a chance tropical storm watches or warnings could be issued for the area later Monday.

Gulf low takes aim

A developing tropical low is moving west-northwest across the Gulf. It could become a short-lived tropical depression or storm before nearing the Upper Texas Coast on Tuesday.

Wet Tuesday ahead

The system is expected to make landfall near Galveston Tuesday, bringing widespread showers and storms.

Heavy downpours could lead to street flooding, especially near and east of Houston.

Rain is the main risk

Heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be the biggest concern. Some gusty winds are possible near the coast and east of the center, but widespread damaging wind impacts are not expected.