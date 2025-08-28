Houston weather: Late day storms possible on Friday
HOUSTON - The chance for strong storms will return to the forecast for your Friday and into the weekend.
A FEW STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY
There is a chance for strong storms north and northeast of Houston late on Friday. Most of the day will just be August hot but a storm system crawl into Southeast Texas as he sunsets on Friday. The storm chances ramp up to 70% on Saturday with scattered heavy downpours across the area.
WEATHER IMPACTS FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND
Saturday and Sunday are both shaping up to be stormy, but Labor Day is highly uncertain. The forecast hinges on the location of a weak cold front that may stall before moving through or pass through and shift rain to our south. We'll have frequent updates for you on Fox Local.
STILL QUIET IN THE TROPICS
Fernand is no longer with us. A tropical wave just coming off of the west coast of Africa will pass to the south of the Cape Verde Islands and has about a 20% chance of becoming a depression or storm through early next week.
The Source: Information above from your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team.