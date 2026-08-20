Houston weather: Heat advisory to continue through Friday

The Brief Heat Advisory through at least Friday Hot weekend with a few storms possible Tropics remain mostly quiet



The heat isn't going away in the near future as a heat advisory remains in effect for Friday across the Houston area.

Houston weather: Continued heat to cover the Houston area for Friday

HEAT ADVISORY CONTINUES

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Houston area through Friday. Highs will reach the upper 90s and low 100s, with heat index values around 106 to 110 degrees.

HOT WEEKEND, WITH A LITTLE RAIN

The heat wave continues into the weekend, with highs around 100 degrees or hotter. Most areas stay dry, but a few isolated sea breeze showers or storms could develop Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday.

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TROPICS MOSTLY QUIET

The Atlantic remains unusually quiet for late August, with no organized tropical threat to Texas right now. There's a very low chance a brief weak tropical or subtropical system could form in the NE Atlantic over the next week. But it is headed towards Portugal and Spain and is not a threat to the U.S. We will continue watching the tropical wave train in the Atlantic as activity typically increases heading toward the peak of hurricane season in September.