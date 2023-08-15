The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for cities like Brenham, Navasota, Huntsville, Livingston and surrounding areas until 9 p.m. today.

Weeks of very hot and rain-free weather is taking its toll on our local vegetation with plenty of dry brush, grass and trees. A summer cold front will move through today and allow humidity to drop considerably by this afternoon. The combination of dry air and dry vegetation means that there is a risk of a brushfire starting.

All local counties are under declared burn bans, so officials are asking everyone to avoid any outdoor activities that could spark a fire.

More than two-thirds of Texas is currently under a drought. A significant soaking isn't expected this week, but a gradual shift in the location of the "heat dome" area of high pressure could allow for isolated storms today, extreme heat statewide late this week, then a decent chance for a soaking next week.

In the meantime, despite the "cold" front today, expect another scorcher with highs possibly as high as 105, so a heat advisory is in effect for the Houston area with an excessive heat warning for most areas south of I-10.

Those same areas south of Houston will also have the best chance for scattered storms late today.