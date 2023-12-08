We've made it to Friday and the weekend with big weather changes expected to roll in.

Saturday is still a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day for the risk of a few severe storms.

Houston has been downgraded to a category 1 out of 5 low-risk Saturday. Meteorologist Remeisha Shade expects a slim shot for a few strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon, mainly from 2-7 PM.

The main threat will be some 60 mph winds and hail up to around a quarter size. Heavy rain should be brief, so any major flooding is not anticipated.

Saturday is runoff election day, so the best time to vote & avoid any stormy weather would be in the morning.

After getting close to 80 degrees on Saturday, temperatures will tumble to the 50s for highs on Sunday with strong wind out of the north.

By Monday morning, temperatures will likely dip to the 30s, although a freeze is not expected for Houston.

Temperatures stay a little cool much of next week with low rain chances returning Wednesday.

Temperatures stay a little cool much of next week with low rain chances returning Wednesday.