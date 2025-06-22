Houston officers, driver injured in northeast crash, police say

The Brief An HPD unit was driving on Wayside Drive for an emergency call. A truck on Joy Street reportedly pulled out in front of the HPD vehicle. The truck driver and two officers reportedly suffered minor injuries.



Two officers and another person are recovering after a two-car crash in northeast Houston, according to officials.

Houston officer crash: Wayside Drive

(Courtesy: OnScene)

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. on North Wayside Drive.

Two HPD officers were going south on Wayside for an emergency call. However, officials say a truck was leaving a stop sign on Joy Street and pulled out in front of the HPD unit.

The two vehicles collided, leaving the patrol vehicle on the northbound sidewalk on Wayside.

The officers and the truck driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It's reported that beer cans were thrown from the truck and onto the street, but there's no confirmation of whether alcohol played a part in the crash.