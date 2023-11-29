Houston water bill crisis: Residents' concerns prompt city council's pledge to address issue

Houstonians are continuing to raise their concerns about soaring water bills. Mayor Sylvester Turner and city council members are pledging to address the issue next week.

Soaring water bills are spurring calls for action in Houston.

"Our typical water bill at this facility is $140 to $150 a month," said Ruben Garcia, the general manager of Catalyst Trading Company.

Local business owner, Ruben Garcia, was shocked after receiving a water bill almost 76 times higher than his usual monthly charge.

"In January 2023, I received an $11,533 water bill for approximately 1,000,032 gallons of water usage on this property," said Garcia.

Baffled by how his water usage increased dramatically in just one month, he reached out to the city. He says public works came out twice to run tests on the water meter.

"We actually walked the property with the folks that came, and we said ‘can you at least give us any indication where you think a million gallons of water would have gone' and they couldn’t," said Garcia.

Amy Peck is one of three city council members who are trying to address water bill relief following frustration from Houstonians.

"We hear from people every day about high water bills, water bills with usage that can’t be explained," said Amy Peck, City Council Member for District G.

She said higher water bills can be due to higher usage, meters, and other issues.

"It’s a lot of different factors right now, but sometimes it just can’t be explained, and that’s when it’s really frustrating," said Peck.

Peck is requesting the placement of water bill relief on the city council’s agenda.

"We also filed an ordinance change that would require the city not to go back two years anymore to correct someone’s water bill when they have underpaid," said Peck.

Meanwhile, Garcia is still looking for a resolution to his over $11,000 water bill.

"I don’t know what else to ask of the city other than to just make it right," said Garcia.

Mayor Turner said in a statement earlier this week that public works is working on changes to the municipal code of ordinances to address the issue of high water bills. They plan to present those proposed changes next week.