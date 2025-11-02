The Brief The incident was reported at an apartment complex on Wallisville Road. A 2-year-old is said to be in critical condition. The driver who allegedly struck the child stayed at the scene.



A child was sent to a hospital after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in east Harris County.

Harris County: Child hit by vehicle

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident happened at an apartment complex on Wallisville Road near Normandy Street.

Allegedly, a two-year-old toddler was struck by a vehicle. The child was said to be taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver who allegedly struck the child remained at the scene, according to the sheriff.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.