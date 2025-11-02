Expand / Collapse search

East Harris County: Child struck by vehicle, hospitalized, sheriff says

By
Published  November 2, 2025 5:08pm CST
Harris County
The Brief

    • The incident was reported at an apartment complex on Wallisville Road.
    • A 2-year-old is said to be in critical condition.
    • The driver who allegedly struck the child stayed at the scene.

HOUSTON - A child was sent to a hospital after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in east Harris County.

Harris County: Child hit by vehicle

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident happened at an apartment complex on Wallisville Road near Normandy Street.

Allegedly, a two-year-old toddler was struck by a vehicle. The child was said to be taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver who allegedly struck the child remained at the scene, according to the sheriff.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

