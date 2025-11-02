East Harris County: Child struck by vehicle, hospitalized, sheriff says
HOUSTON - A child was sent to a hospital after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in east Harris County.
Harris County: Child hit by vehicle
What we know:
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident happened at an apartment complex on Wallisville Road near Normandy Street.
Allegedly, a two-year-old toddler was struck by a vehicle. The child was said to be taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The driver who allegedly struck the child remained at the scene, according to the sheriff.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.