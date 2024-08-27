Houston voters to decide on record-breaking $4.4 billion bond proposal for school district

Houston voters will face a historic decision this November as they consider a $4.4 billion bond proposal for the Houston Independent School District.

If approved, it would be the largest bond measure in Texas history for the state’s largest school district, which serves over 183,000 students.

SUGGESTED: Investigation reveals potential corruption in Houston Housing Authority project

This would be the district’s first bond measure since 2012 when it served over 203,000 students. According to the district, the proposed funds would be allocated as follows:

$2.29 billion for rebuilding campuses,

$1.04 billion for safety and security upgrades, and

$1.07 billion for technology upgrades, pre-K expansion, and career training programs.

The bond proposal has sparked mixed reactions. U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia hosted a town hall meeting at the Board of Education building to discuss the measure. Garcia was joined by two education leaders supporting the bond and two opponents who expressed concerns. Garcia is calling for an independent audit of the bond, citing recent investigations into the Colorado-based charter school network founded by HISD Superintendent Mike Miles, raising questions about his integrity.

Ruth Kravetz from Community Voices for Public Education voiced concerns about the bond, citing a poll indicating significant opposition.

"I am concerned that Mike Miles getting his hands on $4.4 billion will take the money and run with it," Kravetz said.

According to a Z to A Research survey shared by Texas AFT, only 39% percent of voters support a property tax increase to fund the bond.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Texas AFT President Zeph Capo criticized Miles’ leadership and questioned the proposal's validity.

"Houston voters see through Mike Miles’ sham leadership, and this new poll proves it," Capo said. "Trust is broken, and Mike Miles has no business asking taxpayers for a single cent."

In contrast, Glen Austin of the Greater Houston Partnership supported the bond, emphasizing the importance of focusing on students’ needs.

"There's a simple solution, and that's the bond. At the end of the day, this is about the students. We always think of students first," Austin said.

A recent survey by the Rice Kinder Institute for Urban Research showed strong support for the bond among Houstonians within the district. More than 75% of respondents supported a bond that does not result in a tax increase.

HISD District 3 Trustee Dani Hernandez, although critical of the state takeover, supports the bond proposal. She highlighted the dire need for upgrades to the district’s aging school buildings and equipment. Since the start of the semester, FOX 26 has received several complaints from parents and teachers about broken AC systems and sweltering hot classrooms.

The bond will be divided into two propositions. Proposition 1 covers safety and security upgrades, while Proposition 2 addresses technology enhancements. Voters will have the option to vote for one, both, or neither of the propositions.