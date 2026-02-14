'We still do': Married couples of 60+ years renew vows on Valentine's Eve

The Brief Four couples renewed their vows at a Houston senior living facility on Feb. 13. One couple renewed their 63-year marriage. Another just made their 73rd anniversary.



We still do and we always will. That was the theme for Friday's vow renewal at Stonecreek at Copperfield.

Valentine's vow renewals at Houston senior living center

What they're saying:

4 couples renewed their vows, including Lawrence "Red" Lehnert and Betty Lehnert. Friday was their 72nd anniversary.

When asked how the couple stayed together for over 70 years, Red said, "Cherish one another and do what you're supposed to do."

Peter and Joan Postma renewed their vows after 63 years of marriage

Peter can't help himself from bragging about his wife's accomplishments and for good reason. Joan won a gold medal in the 1960 Olympics for swimming and has a school named after her in the CyFair school district.

"God has been very good," she said.

The couples are living proof that true love can last a lifetime.