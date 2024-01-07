Houston urging College Football Playoff National Championship visitors to be prepared for severe weather

The City of Houston is sending a letter of caution to any and all fans attending the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

A cold front is expected to sweep across the area, bringing scattered storms and wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Houston metro area that will go from 6 a.m. Monday morning until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

City officials said at this time, tailgating is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. with NRG Stadium opening at 3:30 p.m.

Houston officials said CenterPoint Energy is prepared to respond to any power outages caused by the high winds.

Also, NRG park has contingency plans in the event that attendees need to be moved indoors due to adverse weather conditions.

The Houston Office of Emergency Management, Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department and other city departments are equipped and prepared to provide an extra layer of support if needed.

To stay informed and receive timely updates, attendees are encouraged to text "CFPHouston" to 888777 for College Football Playoff (CFP) alerts. Additionally, Houston-area residents can sign up for year-round weather alerts by visiting alerthouston.org. Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution, stay informed, and follow any directives or advisories issued by local authorities.