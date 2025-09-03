United Express flight returns to Houston due to 'maintenance issue' after takeoff

The Brief The incident was reported on a Wednesday flight heading to Florida. A "potential maintenance issue" was reported shortly after takeoff. Passengers get out of the plane, and a different plane flew them to Florida.



A United Express flight from Houston had to return to Bush Airport due to a "potential maintenance issue" just after takeoff, according to a partner company.

‘Maintenance issue’ on Houston flight

What we know:

According to CommuteAir, a partner of United Express, the incident happened on flight UCA4969 from Houston to Panama City, Florida.

Priority handling from Air Traffic Control was requested for the flight "due to a potential maintenance issue shortly after takeoff from IAH."

The plane was brought back to its gate, and passengers got off. A CommuteAir representative said a different plane was being prepared to handle the flight.

According to FlightAware, the flight eventually made it to Panama City, but it left Houston over an hour late.

What we don't know:

The "maintenance issue" on the initial aircraft wasn't specified by CommuteAir.

Full CommuteAir statement

What they're saying:

A CommuteAir representative sent the following statement to FOX 26, stating it was the only information available before their debrief meeting:

"CommuteAir Flight 4969, operating as United Express from Houston (IAH) to Panama City, FL (ECP) requested and received priority handling from Air Traffic Control due a potential maintenance issue shortly after takeoff from IAH. The flight landed safely back in Houston and the aircraft is back at the gate, where all passengers have deplaned. We apologize for this inconvenience and are preparing a new aircraft to operate the flight to ECP."