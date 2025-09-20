Houston brand DIOS teams up with UGK for film and merch drop

The Brief Houston-based clothing brand DIOS has collaborated with Southern rap legends UGK to release a short film celebrating the group's legacy, featuring participation from Pimp C’s widow Chinara Butler and UGK co-founder Bun B. The film premiered on September 10 to promote the official UGK x DIOS merchandise collection, which will be showcased at the DIOS flagship store on September 21, with both Bun B and Chinara Butler attending the event. The public event will offer fans the chance to watch the film, purchase the exclusive collection, and try on a replica of Pimp C's iconic coat, celebrating UGK's cultural impact.



Houston-based clothing brand Did It Ourselves (DIOS) has partnered with Southern rap legends UGK to release a short film celebrating the group's legacy and cultural impact.

UGK movie, merch dropping Sept. 21

What we know:

The project, developed with the involvement of Pimp C’s widow Chinara Butler and UGK co-founder Bun B, delves into pivotal moments of the duo's journey from Port Arthur to global recognition.

The film premiered on September 10 on the official pages of DIOS, Bun B, and Chinara Butler, serving as a prelude to the official UGK x DIOS merchandise drop. This exclusive collection will be unveiled at the DIOS flagship store on Sunday, Sept. 21, with both Bun B and Chinara Butler attending the event.

DIOS x UGK collab merch (Photo credit: DIOS Brand)

Filmed partly in Port Arthur, Texas, the project required extensive research and the sourcing of vintage props and wardrobe to authentically depict UGK’s early years. This attention to detail underscores DIOS’s commitment to storytelling through fashion and culture, honoring the legacy of one of hip-hop’s most influential duos.

What they're saying:

"UGK shaped Southern rap and put Port Arthur and Houston on the map," said Jorge Casanova, director and co-founder of DIOS. "This collaboration is about preserving that story in a way that feels true to the culture and the community that made it possible."

Dig deeper:

The event is open to the public and will feature the limited-edition UGK x DIOS collection, available exclusively in-store. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the film, purchase the collection, and celebrate UGK's enduring influence alongside those who helped build its legacy. Attendees can also try on a replica of Pimp C's iconic coat.