Houston police are investigating two separate incidents where bodies were found in local bayous on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., dive teams received a man's body from Brays Bayou at 200 Broadway Street. According to police, the man was seen drinking and then jumping into the bayou in the 500 block of South 75th Street on Monday around 5:20 p.m.

Authorities were unable to locate his body at the time on Monday.

In another recovery, dive team officers were at the scene of 1900 Studemont Street after a person was found at 2:10 p.m. in White Oak Bayou. The circumstances of the death are unknown at this time, police report.

It is not believed the incidents are related.

Houston police will continue investigating the deaths.