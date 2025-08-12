Houston travel: Ground stop cleared at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to thunderstorms
HOUSTON - UPDATE: The ground stop for Bush Intercontinental Airport has been cleared, according to the FAA.
A ground stop has been issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.
Ground stop in effect at Bush Intercontinental Airport
What we know:
According to the FAA, the ground stop is in effect until 5:30 p.m. Central time.
If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, you may want to check with your travel carrier to ensure your travel plans haven't been affected.
The Source: Information provided by the FAA.