Houston travel: Ground stop cleared at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to thunderstorms

UPDATE: The ground stop for Bush Intercontinental Airport has been cleared, according to the FAA.

A ground stop has been issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the FAA, the ground stop is in effect until 5:30 p.m. Central time.

If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, you may want to check with your travel carrier to ensure your travel plans haven't been affected.