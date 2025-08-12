Expand / Collapse search

Houston travel: Ground stop cleared at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to thunderstorms

Updated  August 12, 2025 5:31pm CDT
The Brief

    • A ground stop has been cleared at Bush Intercontinental Airport following thunderstorms that moved through the area on Tuesday afternoon.

HOUSTON - UPDATE: The ground stop for Bush Intercontinental Airport has been cleared, according to the FAA. 

A ground stop has been issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.

Ground stop in effect at Bush Intercontinental Airport 

What we know:

According to the FAA, the ground stop is in effect until 5:30 p.m. Central time. 

If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, you may want to check with your travel carrier to ensure your travel plans haven't been affected. 

The Source: Information provided by the FAA. 

