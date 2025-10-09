Houston travel: Ground stop issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to runway construction
HOUSTON - A ground stop has been issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to runway construction.
What we know:
According to the FAA, departures have been grounded.
Officials said the probability of extension is medium of 30 to 60 percent.
The ground stop is in effect until 5:15 p.m.
If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, you may want to check with your airline to see if your flight has been affected.
