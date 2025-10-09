Houston travel: Ground stop issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to runway construction

The Brief A ground stop has been issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to runway construction. According to the FAA, departures have been grounded. The ground stop is in effect until 5:15 p.m.



A ground stop has been issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to runway construction.

Ground stop issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport

What we know:

According to the FAA, departures have been grounded.

Officials said the probability of extension is medium of 30 to 60 percent.

The ground stop is in effect until 5:15 p.m.

If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, you may want to check with your airline to see if your flight has been affected.