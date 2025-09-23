Houston travel: Ground stop issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport

The Brief Afternoon thunderstorms have prompted officials to issue a ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport. According to officials, the ground stop is scheduled to expire at 5:45 p.m. If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, you may want to check with your airline provider to see if your flight or travel has been affected.



Afternoon thunderstorms have prompted officials to issue a ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Bush Intercontinental ground stop: Afternoon thunderstorms halt departures

What we know:

According to officials, the ground stop is scheduled to expire at 5:45 p.m.

FAA officials said the possibility of an extension of the ground stop is between 30% to 60%.

If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, you may want to check with your airline provider to see if your flight or travel has been affected.