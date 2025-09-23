Expand / Collapse search

Houston travel: Ground stop issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport

Published  September 23, 2025 4:57pm CDT
The Brief

HOUSTON - Afternoon thunderstorms have prompted officials to issue a ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport. 

Bush Intercontinental ground stop: Afternoon thunderstorms halt departures

What we know:

According to officials, the ground stop is scheduled to expire at 5:45 p.m. 

FAA officials said the possibility of an extension of the ground stop is between 30% to 60%.

If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, you may want to check with your airline provider to see if your flight or travel has been affected. 

The Source: Federal Aviation Administration

