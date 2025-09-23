Houston travel: Ground stop issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport
HOUSTON - Afternoon thunderstorms have prompted officials to issue a ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport.
What we know:
According to officials, the ground stop is scheduled to expire at 5:45 p.m.
FAA officials said the possibility of an extension of the ground stop is between 30% to 60%.
If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, you may want to check with your airline provider to see if your flight or travel has been affected.
The Source: Federal Aviation Administration