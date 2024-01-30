Houston traffic: Temporary lane closures announced near Texas Medical Center

Houston Public Works has announced that additional temporary lane closures are needed to complete repairs to underground infrastructure.

Officials said the closures will start on Friday, February 2, to work at Main Street and University Boulevard.

Officials said traffic detour and reduced speed signs have been placed in the area.

Commuters and patients should plan accordingly and use alternate routes as crews work diligently to complete the repairs.

The temporary lane closures are expected to impact Texas Medical Center traffic until the end of April 2024:

Northbound traffic reduced to two lanes on Main St., between Dryden Rd. and University Blvd.

Westbound and eastbound traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on University Blvd., between Main St. and Fannin St.

Westbound University Blvd will be closed to traffic between Main St. and Travis St.

Please note that the repairs are not impacting water service to facilities in the area.