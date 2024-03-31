All lanes of N Eldridge Parkway in Houston are closed in both directions due to a severe crash.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a vehicle ran into a Centerpoint utility pole and both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The occupants were both life flighted and are listed in critical condition.

Northbound lanes of N Eldridge Parkway will be closed until Centerpoint replaces the utility pole. Southbound lanes will be open in about an hour.

We will update as information becomes available.