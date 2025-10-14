Houston traffic: Lanes of Bammel N. Houston Road shut down after crash

In north Harris County, drivers should expect traffic delays as authorities work on a major crash early Monday morning.

Crash on Bammel N. Houston Road, near Beltway 8

Constable Mark Herman states deputies were called to the intersection of Bammel N. Houston Road and N. Sam Houston Parkway where there was a major accident.

At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries, officials say.

According to Constable Herman, a blood draw was done on the driver who allegedly caused the crash.

Southbound and northbound lanes are shut down at the time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find other possible routes.