I-69 opens in southwest Houston following crash

I-69 in southwest Houston has reopened following a crash that was blocking traffic toward Fort Bend County.

Houston traffic: I-69 Southwest crash cleared

The crash was in the southbound lanes of the highway near West Bellfort Avenue, just past Beltway 8.

A Houston TranStar camera showed traffic funneling through one lane before the highway reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

Details about the crash itself are not available at this time.