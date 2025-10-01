Houston traffic: I-10 East eastbound lanes closed due to rolled over 18-wheeler

All lanes of I-10 East Freeway are shut down after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the big rig rolled over on its side on I-10 East eastbound near McKee Street, just east of I-45 North Freeway.

Houston Fire Department officials have requested HazMat units due to a spill coming from the 18-wheeler.

AT this time, all lanes are blocked due to the heavy truck.