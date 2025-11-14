Houston traffic: Heavy truck crash shut down all lanes at US-90 at Oates Road

Lanes in both directions are closed on U.S. 90 after a major crash involving a heavy truck Friday morning.

According to Houston TranStar, two vehicles were involved in a crash in the westbound lanes of U.S. 90 at Oates Road. All lanes of traffic have been shutdown in both directions.

Texas Department of Transportation is at the scene to assist.

Officials are reporting the incident was deadly.

At this time, no other information has been provided. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.