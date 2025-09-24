Northeast Houston: North Loop reopens; two in custody following car chase, officials say

The Brief All lanes of the North Loop at Gellhorn Drive were closed off. Officials say Texas DPS stopped a suspect who fled from a traffic stop. The suspects were reportedly in a stolen vehicle.



The 610 North Loop has reopened in northeast Houston following a car chase that ended with two people in custody, according to Harris County officials.

Houston traffic: 610 closure due to police activity

What we know:

According to Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza, police activity was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-610 North Loop at Gellhorn Drive.

Activity was also reported in the area under I-10.

The lanes have since reopened, but drivers are advised to proceed carefully as there may be nails leftover on the roadway.

Photo credit: Harris County Lt. Terry Garza

A sergeant tells FOX 26 that the scene started with a call that came in at around 12:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of 610 near I-10.

Allegedly, authorities tried to perform a traffic stop on a driver, but the driver failed to stop.

Texas DPS troopers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the person. The person reportedly tried to flee towards the Budweiser plant nearby.

According to Lt. Garza, two suspects are in custody, and the vehicle involved in the chase was stolen.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.