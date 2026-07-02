One rescued during 'high-angle' operation near Downtown Houston
HOUSTON - A person is now in police custody after a rescue operation that blocked traffic near Downtown Houston Thursday evening.
Downtown Houston traffic: Highway rescue operation
What we know:
Houston Fire officials say the "high-angle rescue" scene was near the exchange between I-45 and I-10.
Photos from the department showed emergency vehicles blocking lanes and first responders handling the rescue.
At about 5 p.m. Thursday, officials shared that the person centered in the rescue was brought down and taken into police custody.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Houston Fire Department