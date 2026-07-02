One rescued during 'high-angle' operation near Downtown Houston

The Brief First responders were called for a rescue operation near the exchange between I-45 and I-10. The person is now in police custody.



A person is now in police custody after a rescue operation that blocked traffic near Downtown Houston Thursday evening.

Downtown Houston traffic: Highway rescue operation

What we know:

Houston Fire officials say the "high-angle rescue" scene was near the exchange between I-45 and I-10.

Photos from the department showed emergency vehicles blocking lanes and first responders handling the rescue.

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, officials shared that the person centered in the rescue was brought down and taken into police custody.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.