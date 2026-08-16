Fire damages original Mia’s Table in Houston, no injuries reported

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The Brief A fire broke out Sunday morning at the original Mia’s Table restaurant on Argonne Street in Houston, causing damage to the kitchen area. Management evacuated all employees before firefighters arrived, and no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. Owner Johnny Carrabba said the fire originated in the kitchen fryers, though arson investigators are working to determine the official cause.



A fire broke out late Sunday morning at the original Mia’s Table restaurant in Houston, damaging the kitchen area before firefighters brought the blaze under control, officials said.

Mia's Table fire

What we know:

Houston Fire Department crews responded around 11 a.m. to the restaurant in the 3131 block of Argonne Street. First arriving units reported heavy smoke coming from the building, prompting a one-alarm response that brought five to seven fire trucks to the scene, according to HFD District Chief Darren Nielsen.

The restaurant was not yet open for business when the fire began, and management successfully evacuated all employees before firefighters arrived. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Restaurateur Johnny Carrabba, owner and founder of Mia’s Table, said the fire originated in the kitchen's fryers before spreading into the ductwork.

What they're saying:

"Once that fire starts, it gets up into the ductwork," Carrabba said. "The main thing is my family, my employees, are safe. You can always fix a building, but as long as everybody is okay, I’m good."

Nielsen said firefighters launched an offensive attack to contain the flames and prevent the building from being destroyed. Arson investigators responded to the scene to determine the official cause, and utility lines were cut to secure the structure.

Because of extreme August heat, the fire department dispatched rehab and cascade units to provide water, hydration, and fresh air bottles for firefighters working the scene.