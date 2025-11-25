Houston tornado: NWS confirms 2 twister touchdowns on Monday

The Brief The National Weather Service has released their damage survey following Monday's severe weather in the Houston area. One touched down in Riata Ranch subdivision, near Cypress, and the other touched down in Klein. The Riata Ranch tornado was classified as an EF1 tornado, while the second tornado, that touched down in Klein, was classified as an EF2 tornado.



Houston tornado: National Weather Service confirms two tornado touchdowns on Monday

According to the report, one tornado touched down in Riata Ranch subdivision, near Cypress, and the other touched down in Klein.

Riata Ranch tornado

According to the report, the tornado in Riata Ranch was rated at an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with estimated peak winds of 110 miles per hour.

The tornado touched down around 1:23 p.m. Monday afternoon about seven miles west-northwest of Jersey Village and ended about five minutes later near the same location.

The path length of the tornado was 2.61 miles with a width of 500 yards.

Path map of tornado that touched down in Riata Ranch subdivision (Source: NWS/NOAA)

Klein tornado

According to the report, the tornado in Klein was rated at an EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with estimated peak winds of 116 miles per hour.

The tornado touched down around 1:41 p.m. Monday afternoon about seven miles south-southeast of Tomball and ended about seven minutes later about file miles east-southeast of Tomball.

Officials said the path of the tornado was 3.83 miles.

Path map of tornado that touched down in Klein (Source: NWS/NOAA)

What is the Enhanced Fujita Scale?

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0 - 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Over 200 mph