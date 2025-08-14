Expand / Collapse search

North Houston: Man charged for woman's shooting death near West Tidwell convenience store

Published  August 14, 2025 1:52pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Demarcus Coleman has been charged with the death of Darcie Roland.
    • The shooting happened in late June on West Tidwell Road near the Northwest Freeway.
    • Police say Coleman was charged while in jail for evading arrest in a separate incident.

HOUSTON - A man has been charged with a woman's shooting death in north Houston, police say. According to records, the suspect is already in jail for a separate incident.

Houston crime: Suspect charged in deadly June shooting

What we know:

According to police, 30-year-old Demarcus Jamal Coleman is charged with murder for the death of 43-year-old Darcie Roland.

The shooting happened on June 23 on West Tidwell Road near the Northwest Freeway.

Police said they found a woman in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say Coleman was named as the shooting suspect while he was in jail for evading arrest in another incident. Allegedly, he tried to escape police in early July after he was stopped for a traffic violation.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted the murder charge for Coleman while he was already in custody.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

