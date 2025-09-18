Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward assault charge dismissed

The Brief Charges have been dropped against Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward after he was arrested and charged with assault in June. Ward was arrested back in June in Montgomery County for assaulting his fiancée, who claimed she had been assaulted, strangled and threatened by Ward.



What they're saying:

According to a statement from First Assistant District Attorney Mike Holley, "On September 18th, the Assault–Family Violence case against Mr. Jimmie Ward was presented to a Montgomery County Grand Jury. The grand jury carefully reviewed the evidence in this matter and failed to take any action against Mr. Ward. We respect their decision and the integrity of the process. As such, the case against Mr. Ward will be dismissed, and no further action will be taken."

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 15: Jimmie Ward #20 of the Houston Texans leads a huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The backstory:

Ward was arrested back in June in Montgomery County for assaulting his fiancée, who claimed she had been assaulted, strangled and threatened by Ward.

According to the lawsuit, in April, Ward lured the woman into his Houston townhome under the pretense of giving her money for their son's karate lessons. When she arrived, he got her into a closet in an attempt to sexually assault her. The woman resisted, screamed, and managed to leave the home.

About two months later in June, Ward forced his way into the woman's home in the early morning hours while her children, including their son, was inside. She believed he was under the influence of drugs that night, possibly crystal meth, as he had used similar drugs before and became violent, court records stated.

Ward had gone inside the bathroom and, when he came out, began physically assaulting the woman, documents read. He threatened that he would "kill" her multiple times and at one point his yelling woke up their 3-year-old son.

The lawsuit claims the woman picked up her son in an attempt to comfort him, but Ward would yell at her and make demands for her to perform sexual acts while she was still carrying the child. In the document it states, "she began to perform the acts "under the force of his threats and in fear for her life."

At one point, Ward suddenly jumped out of bed and searched for her phone, accusing the woman of talking to other men, records say. In that moment, the woman grabbed her child and ran out of the home to call 911.

Court records claim Ward repeatedly violated the conditions of his bond and recently contacted the woman, which was another direct violation of his bond. He was arrested again in August for a warrant.

What's next:

It's unclear if the warrant that was issued in August has been dismissed as well.