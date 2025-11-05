Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud out for Sunday's game against Jacksonville Jaguars

The Brief C.J. Stroud will be out for this Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stroud sustained a concussion last Sunday during a game against the Denver Broncos. The Texans lost the game 18-15.



Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud will be out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday.

What happened?

The backstory:

Stroud sustained a concussion after hitting his head hard on the ground at the end of a run in the second quarter of Sunday’s 18-15 loss to Denver.

Stroud scrambled for 6 yards and was hit on the shoulder near the end of his slide by Kris Abrams-Draine and the back of his head violently bounced off the ground.

HOUSTON , TX - NOVEMBER 2: C.J. Stroud (7) of the Houston Texans gives a thumbs up after exiting the game upon being blown up by Kris Abrams-Draine (31) of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Novem Expand

Stroud remained on the ground for a few minutes while he was tended to by the medical staff. He eventually got up and walked to the sideline and entered the medical tent before going to the locker room.

Abrams-Draine was initially flagged for unnecessary roughness. But the play was reviewed and the call was overturned when officials said he didn’t make contact with Stroud’s head or neck.