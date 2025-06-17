Houston Texans' mascot Toro to be inducted into the mascot Hall of Fame

The Brief TORO's Induction: The Houston Texans' mascot, TORO, will be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025, joining 33 other mascots recognized for their excellence in sports. Selection Criteria: Mascots must have existed for at least 10 years and made a significant impact in their sport and community. Induction is based on public voting and input from an executive committee. Community Impact: TORO is celebrated for his engaging performances, community involvement through anti-bullying programs, and his children's book, "Made To Be A Mascot."



HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 17: Houston Texans mascot Toro fires up the crowd during a preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans' mascot, TORO, will be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025, the Mascot Hall of Fame Executive Committee announced Tuesday. TORO joins 33 other mascots recognized for excellence in sports.

Eligibility and Selection Process

To qualify for induction, mascots must have existed for at least 10 years and made a significant impact in their sport and community.

Inductees inspire fans, deliver memorable performances, and uphold mascot excellence.

Selection involves public online voting and input from an executive committee of performers, sports executives, and industry professionals.

Celebrating TORO's Achievements

A March 23rd, 2024 image from the TORO Awards Photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Houston Texans Senior Mascot Program Manager Andrew Johnson expressed pride in TORO's induction, sharing the honor with Texans fans.

TORO received the highest votes from the Executive Committee and public, known for his stunts, social media pranks, and crowd engagement at home games.

Beyond gameday, TORO contributes to the community through his anti-bullying program and children's book, "Made To Be A Mascot."

About the Mascot Hall of Fame

Founded in 2005 by David Raymond, the original Phillie Phanatic, the Mascot Hall of Fame celebrates mascot entertainment as a tool for education, creativity, and community engagement.

It offers a family-friendly environment dedicated to honoring mascots that bring joy and energy to audiences worldwide.