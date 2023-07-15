The Houston Texans are always giving back to the city and on Saturday, one player decided to host a camp for kids to enjoy.

Laremy Tunsil, offensive tackle for the Texans, held a free, elite youth football camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center for 150 nonprofit kids from various organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBS), Boys and Girls Club, Urban Enrichment Institute, and more.

For the kids, the day began at 10 a.m. with breakfast, and they were given free cleats, mouthguards, t-shirts, and other items for camp.

Tunsiul and his brother, Alejandro from Adumon Fitness, ran through drills with the kids until it was time for lunch which was provided by Buffalo Wild Wings.

At the end of camp, kids received gift bags and numerous prizes.

While the kids were staying active, families received free resources through community organizations, according to the camp, to help maximize the impact of the event once it was over. The organizations include BBBS, Family Houston, S.H.A.P.E., Urban Enrichment Institute, and YMCA.

Each group had something different to offer families. For example, S.H.A.P.E. will be offering mentoring, after-school enrichment, and food security; Family Houston will have a mental health clinician on-site; Urban Enrichment will have mentoring, site coordinators who are assigned to individual school sites in the northeast quadrant of the Houston Independent School District (HISD), tutoring, life skills, leadership development, entrepreneurial skills, and community service; and YMCA will have information on upcoming events and programs.

Tunsil has shared he is passionate about helping the community and providing free access to sports for kids. His goal was to make sure his camp was just like others by giving the kids free Nike cleats, training equipment, and a training area for recovery and leg compression, the release stated.

"These types of elite camps were hard for me to attend growing up because they charge money," Tunsil stated. "So, for my first camp, I wanted to make sure that I was providing kids, who are in a similar position that I was in growing up, the ability to have access to an elite camp free of cost while also getting brand new gear, top of the line training experience, and resources they can benefit from past the camp."

The camp was sponsored by AK Law Firm and partners including Buffalo Wild Wings, Chase Bank, Gel Blaster, ShopWSS, and Walmart.