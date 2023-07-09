CJ Stroud ready to 'shock the world' as Texans camp draws near

We're a little more than two weeks out from the start of training camp and one of the newest Houston Texans, quarterback C.J. Stroud, says Houston is ready to turn heads in 2023.

"I think it’s gonna be a great season for us to learn, to get better," Stroud said. "I think we’re gonna shock the world. That’s the plan -- at least for us," the rookie signal-caller said.

Stroud -- the second overall pick in the NFL Draft -- was at Dick’s House of Sport in Katy on Sunday, meeting fans and signing autographs.

"It’s been a blessing. The city of Houston has definitely accepted me to be here and to create a new era of this football team, and create a winning team," said the former Ohio State star.

"Just really excited to be in the city of Houston. It’s hot, but I’m getting used to it," he added.

"Everyone’s really nice, really sweet, great food, great things to do, so I’m enjoying it a lot."

The Texans begin training camp on July 26. The first open practice fans can attend is scheduled for July 28 at 9 a.m.