Houston Texans Justin Reid is an MVP for families fighting childhood cancer

As the Houston Texans wrap up their final week of the season, one player is helping enhance the lives of families dealing with childhood cancer. #20 Justin Reid is lifting the spirits of a young, local football player and cancer survivor.

Justin is not only known for his excellence on the football field, but also for the good he does for the Houston community.

"He's a very intellectual, hardworking young man that I'm honored to work with. He does so much for his community (in Louisiana) as well as this community here in Houston. And for him, it was just an honor to work with the kids he loves any advancement of children especially involving tech these days," says Alanna Murray with Boom Media and Image Consulting and works closely with Justin through philanthropy.

Justin serves as an Ambassador for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance. Since the pandemic keeps him from visiting hospitals, he's meeting up with families online.

He sure inspires Xavier Flores, who is celebrating being cancer-free from neuroblastoma for a decade. Xavier loves sports and really looks up to Justin!

"I played football since 6th and 7th grades, so it meant a lot, and there were a lot of questions about football and him being a professional football player, it was like a big step up," says a smiling Xavier.

Xavier's mom is proud of Justin Reid for helping families through Candlelighters. He has personally paid for more than one hundred families to attend Texans games, to get their minds off cancer, at least for a moment. Now, Justin is sending a shout-out to Xavier for his accomplishments as a cancer survivor. Xavier's mom says he continues to strive for success.

"I am super proud of what he accomplished over the year. We've managed to pull all A's and one B the past six weeks, that's a huge thing for us over the year accomplishments from all our COVID and what we've gone through with the COVID push back and whatnot for some of our learning, but Xavier has also pushed forward in his Boy Scouts. He shined through during COVID and doing some community service," says Monica Flores, Xavier's mother.

She explains that Xavier even set up volunteers for the Victoria Food Bank to give back to his community, all while climbing the ranks in Boy Scouts. The entire staff of Candlelighters is proud of Xavier and how far he has come.

"He shared with us his 10-year anniversary of being post-treatment, or being a survivor, and that was just so overwhelming. I think many of us had tears. Being a mom of a survivor, it just means so much and I believe it gives many people out there hope that one day they will reach that milestone as well. Those that are fighting and those that are just finishing treatment," states Lina Pena, Parent Consultant for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance.

Justin read a book to the kids, and they were all touched by the time he spent with them, truly their MVP, as well as for the Houston Texans.

He's their nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his positive plays on and off the field.

For more information: https://candle.org