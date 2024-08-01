Houston Texans fall to Chicago Bears in Hall of Fame Game

The Houston Texans lost to the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday night.

The game, which was ultimately called due to weather, ended with the Texans falling 21-17 to the Bears.

Houston Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills went 10 for 13 with 102 yards passing and one touchdown.

Andre Johnson, the Houston Texans first Hall of Fame inductee, was honored during pre-game ceremonies.

Thursday night was also the first time the Texans debuted their latest uniforms.

The next preseason game for the Texans will take place on Friday, August 9 in Pittsburg at 6 p.m.