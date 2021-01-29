Houston Texans hire David Culley as head coach

The Houston Texans officially announced the hiring of David Culley as the team’s new head coach on Friday.

It will be the first head coaching job for Culley, who has worked as an assistant for the Baltimore Ravens since 2019.

"On behalf of my family, I would like to thank Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair for the amazing opportunity of being the next head coach of the Houston Texans," Culley said in a release. "To say that I am excited and that this is a dream come true is an understatement. Along the way, I have had countless people, organizations, family members and friends pour into me and prepare a path for me. My genuine hope is that this moment is as much theirs as it is mine. Let’s get to work and let’s do it together!"

Culley has worked as an NFL assistant since 1994, also spending time with Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Buffalo. He began his career as a college assistant and spent 1991-93 at Texas A&M.

"Throughout his entire coaching career, David has shown an ability to lead and bring people together," Texans Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair said in a release. "David brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team as somebody who has seen it all in this league. In his over 40 years of coaching, David has learned from many of the best coaches in the NFL while helping players navigate both the physical and mental side of the game. Highly regarded individuals from all over the league reached out to us throughout this process in support of David because of his unique ability to connect with those around him and his passion for the game and the relationships he creates. During our meetings with David, it was evident he has the energy, communication skills and vision required to build a winning program. We are thrilled to welcome David, Carolyn and the Culley family to the Houston Texans."

Culley becomes the fourth coach in Texans history. He replaces Bill O’Brien, who was fired after the team opened the season 0-4.

"Heading into this process, it was imperative to find a head coach that our entire organization could rally behind and David is unquestionably that leader," Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said in a release. "David’s infectious energy, passion for the game and ability to command a room was clear from the start. As he shared his vision for how a head coach should lead a football team, it further solidified our belief in him. His mentality of being selfless and willing to accept any challenge while investing in each person within our program resonated with all of us. I could not be more excited to welcome David Culley and his family to Houston as the next head coach of the Texans."

The Texans interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buffalo assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Detroit coach Jim Caldwell, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis and Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady before landing on Culley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.