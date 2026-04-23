2026 NFL Draft: Houston Texans pick No. 28, team needs, and trade targets

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The Brief The Texans hold the No. 28 overall pick tonight and have four total selections within the top 70 to bolster the roster after a 12-5 season. Offensive line protection for C.J. Stroud remains a primary focus following major veteran additions like Wyatt Teller and Trent Brown. Rumors suggest a potential trade up into the middle of the first round as the team targets additional defensive line depth.



The Houston Texans possess the 28th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they look to improve on their 12-5 season. The team has needs on the offensive line, defensive line and in the secondary.

The Texans currently have eight selections, five of them acquired via trades. The first round pick is at 28th, thanks to a 12-win season and playoff game win.

Texans select at pick No. 28

What we know:

Texans Executive Vice President and General Manager, Nick Caserio, have four picks in the top 70:

1st round: Pick No. 28

2nd round: Pick No. 6 (acquired from the Washington Commanders)

2nd round: Pick No. 27

3rd round: Pick No. 5

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. tonight. The Texans have a first round pick towards the end of day one, but expect an exciting day two on Friday night of draft weekend as three new Texans are expected to be picked.

Texans offseason moves: Protecting C.J. Stroud

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

So far this offseason, the Texans have made their biggest splash in the free agent signings they've acquired. On the offensive end, runningback David Montgomery and guard Wyatt Teller are big name additions. Adding a three-time pro bowler in Teller, while signing Evan Brown and Braden Smith, suggests that protecting CJ Stroud seems to be a focus in the offseason. Tight end Foster Moreau and offensive tackle Trent Brown are also making their Texans debut this upcoming season after the team traded away offensive lineman Tytus Howard.

On the defensive side of the ball, head coach Demeco Ryans' specialty, the team signed veteran defensive end Danielle Hunter and added safety Reed Blankernship in the secondary. The team also signed their 3rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Will Anderson Jr, to a contract extension, keeping him signed through the 2030 NFL season.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Will Anderson Jr. #51 of the Houston Texans and Danielle Hunter #55 celebrate after a sack in the first half against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Expand

Will Houston move up?

What they're saying:

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says the Texans were eager to move down in the draft earlier in the offseason, but have lately been more aggressive in trying to move up to the middle of the first round to help target any additional defensive line help.

Since becoming the Texans GM, ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, Caserio has executed 25 drfat trades over the past five years, including seven in last year's draft.

When do the Texans' rivals pick?

Only one of the Texans' rivals has a pick in the first round, as the Tennessee Titans hold the No. 4 overall pick. In the offseason, the Titans organization did a major coaching overhaul as they hired new head coach, Robert Saleh. They zeroed in on upgrading the defense and supporting their No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, quarterback Cam Ward.

The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have a draft pick selection until day two of the 2026 NFL Draft, as they hold the No. 56 overall pick coming off a 13-4 season and winning the AFC South.

The Indianapolis Colts do not have a first round draft pick and are to select in the second round with the No. 47 overall pick.